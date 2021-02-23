Cute & Easy-to-Use Electric Toothbrushes for Kids That’ll Make Them Love Brushing

Getting kids to brush their teeth is basically a full time job. They’re too young to understand why they need to take care of their pearly whites, so your best tactic is to make it feel fun. Obviously, the first place to start is by getting them a cute toothbrush that they’ll love to use. And since there’s a good chance they’re not brushing correctly just yet, an electric toothbrush it the way to go.

Whether you want to get them one in a bright color or with their favorite characters, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. And if they’re older, there are also solid-colored electric toothbrushes. No matter what you choose, one thing is certain: They’ll actually enjoy cleaning their teeth, which means they’ll be one step closer to forming healthy habits early on. Ahead, check out the best electric toothbrushes for kids that’ll make cleaning teeth a breeze.

1. Amazon Brand – Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush, 2 Count Your kid won’t be able to resist the cuteness of these electric toothbrushes. These brushes are battery powered so you can take them with you on the go or while traveling, and the soft bristles are gentle on their gums. The oscillating brush heads allow for a deeper clean than a manual toothbrush. Image: Amazon. Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Battery Powered… $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Sensitive Brush Head and Timer, for Kids 3+ If they want to be just like mom and dad, look no further than this more grown up electric toothbrush for kids (however, there are character styles to choose from as well). Regardless of which one you pick, they all offer a powerful, but gentle brush. The kit includes a sensitive brush head, and there’s a built-in timer so they don’t have to keep track of time themselves. Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Sensitive… $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Vekkia Sonic Rechargeable Kids Electric Toothbrush This dressed-up electric toothbrush for kids is pretty in pink. It’s a must for any kid who loves unicorns and magic. It features three modes and a long battery life—3-4 hours on fully charged battery. The automatic 2-minute timer makes properly cleaning teeth a breeze. If this doesn’t make them want to brush twice a day, we don’t know what will. Image: Amazon. Vekkia Sonic Rechargeable Kids Electric Toothbrush $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now