When news of a new baby for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke just days after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their own baby, speculation began that the pair was once again trying to upstage Prince Harry’s royal cousins. The two committed the social faux pas of announcing Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie at Eugenie’s wedding. after all. But, as it turns out, the Princess and the Duchess are reportedly good friends.

In fact, the two are very close, according to a source who spoke exclusively to People about the matter, saying that the moms have been in contact throughout their pregnancies.

“What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs,” said the royal insider. “They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route.” The “own route” comment was probably in reference to the fact that the Sussex family has made the unprecedented move to leave the royal family and their royal duties in favor of life in the U.S.

Regular royal watchers probably already knew that Princess Eugenie was very close to her cousin Prince Harry. But for those of us not in the know, the book Finding Freedom; Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, breaks down the friendship between the royal cousins, saying they were always the closest of friends.

“Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun,” according to the book. Apparently, the two spent plenty of nights tearing up the town together in their pre-kid heyday.

These days Princess Eugenie, Jack, and baby August call Meghan and Harry’s former U.K. home their own. The newly minted family of three have been living in Frogmore Cottage since the Sussexes left for the U.S.

Rather than any kind of royal cattiness, we think it’s more likely that the two were excitedly exchanging pregnancy details long before the news of August’s birth or Meghan’s pregnancy broke to the press. “They would have known about each other’s due dates,” a source told People. “These times tend to bring families together,” another source added.

Indeed they do, even the oft-silent Queen great-grandmum issued congratulations to Meghan and Harry after their pregnancy news went public. “Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well,” read a statement issued by a palace spokesman.

We’re just excited that the two royal moms have someone to talk to about the insane amount of scrutiny royal babies bring about, and hope that their friendship continues to grow as their families do. Every mom needs friends who know what they’re going through.

