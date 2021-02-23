Believe it or not, Easter is just a couple weeks away. Wait, wasn’t it just Valentine’s Day? Anyways, that means it’s time to begin your quest for must-have Easter gifts for your kids. Consider your search over because we just discovered the only thing your kid wants this year: LEGO bunny and sheep building kits, and you can get them on Amazon. If your kiddo couldn’t put down the Valentine’s Day LEGO sets, interactive chess sets, or Star Wars kits, they’re guaranteed to love these.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here’s the catch: they’re selling out fast on Amazon, so hop to it if you want to get the Parent of the Year award. These cute kits include all the building blocks and accessories your little bunny needs to create an adorable Peter Cotton Tail or sheep sculpture. When they’re done with their creation, they can display it on the collector’s baseplate for all to see.

Image: LEGO.

LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Bunny 40271 Building Kit (126 Pieces) $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It may not look like it, but this LEGO kit includes 126 pieces, so it doubles as an activity to keep your child busy so you can actually get some time to yourself. And if you don’t want to give them a sugar rush this year, this is the ultimate alternative to Easter candy.

Image: LEGO.

This sheep kit is equally precious, and includes even more pieces—192 to be exact. Unlike the bunny, there are plenty of sheep kits in stock.

LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Sheep 40380 Building Kit, New 2021 (192 Pieces) $9.71 on Amazon.com Buy now

Don’t wait another second to add these kits to your cart—they’re going fast. Just think how relieved you’ll feel knowing you’ve got Easter taken care of early this year. There are also quite a few other egg-cellent Easter-themed LEGO kits you can snag on Amazon—including a chick and an Easter egg hunt set—so make sure to check them out.

In the meantime, we’ll be on the lookout for the next LEGO holiday kit your kid needs to make gifting a breeze.

For more foolproof toy picks, check out these options from ethical toy brands: