We Love This High School’s Pronoun Badges Idea & Hope It Spreads

A high school in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, is taking a decidedly progressive step to ensure LGBTQ+ inclusion and trans and nonbinary visibility within the school.

Members of Redcliffe State High School‘s LGBTQ+ group started a trial run of pronoun badges that allow students to display their preferred pronouns, according to reporting by the Daily Mail. The group’s initiative was announced on the school’s official Facebook page. The badges are currently available for she/her, he/him, and they/them.

The use of nongendered pronouns has gained visibility recently as evidence mounts that gender is not binary and there are actually more than just male and female genders.

“This week the Redcliffe SHS Lgbtiq+ group began their trial of ‘pronoun badges’. Pronoun badges are as simple as they sound: they’re badges with different pronouns on,” read the Facebook post. “However, their purpose is to display to everyone what those who are wearing them define themselves as. They’re also so that people know what to refer to the wearer as. Below are the badges we are starting with; she/they and he/they are on order.”

Supportive comments have flooded the post. “I have no connection to the school, but I saw this shared in a group and just came here to say that as a genderqueer person who uses they/them pronouns, I’m really touched and heartened to see a state school doing this when most of society either looks the other way or ridicules us,” wrote Facebook user Clancy O’Clancy. “This means a lot and I’m sure it will make a real difference to kids who identify as genderqueer feeling seen and accepted. Thank you for showing moral leadership on this.”

