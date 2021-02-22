Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl to the world. The proud dad made the announcement via Instagram in a sweet photo that any parent will find familiar — a tiny newborn hand wrapped tightly around his finger. He and Matthews also announced their baby’s name.

While some celebrities keep their baby names secret for ages, Mahomes and Matthews cut right to the chase. The announcement photo gives Mahomes’ 4.5 million Instagram followers a baby name hint. Matthews can be seen wearing a lovely nameplate necklace that spells out Sterling in a gorgeous script.

The caption reads, “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21.”

According to Babynames.com, the name is of English origin and means starling or little star. While the name is traditionally a boy’s name, we’re glad to see it crossing gender barriers. The name Sterling peaked in popularity in the 1990s but it’s creeping back up in the charts these days. Sterling is currently 405th in popularity in the U.S.

The middle name Skye is of Scottish (the Isle of Skye) and Dutch origin (meaning “shelter”) and we love the double-S alliteration. Also combined, this name paints a beautiful picture of either a star in the sky, or a sky the color of sterling silver.

The couple announced the gender of their baby on Twitter back in October in a super cute video starring their pups Steel and Silver, who, incidentally, have their own adorable Instagram account.

Mahomes and Matthews have shared something of a fairy-tale romance. They dated in high school and their relationship survived through years of long-distance as they attended separate colleges. After college, Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs, and Matthews pursued a career as a professional soccer player. Sterling Skye is the couples’ first child, aside from their fur babies, who we know will be stellar big brothers to the new addition.

