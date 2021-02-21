Chrissy Teigen Honored Baby Jack On His Due Date in the Sweetest Way

One of the many things we admire about Chrissy Teigen is her willingness to share her story with her fans, even the moments that are incredibly painful. It’s been months since Teigen shared the devastating news that she and husband John Legend had tragically lost their baby Jack, and since then she’s shared her grieving process in such a brave way. According to her Instagram story, today would have been Jack’s due date, and she shared the sweet and intimate way that she’s keeping him close to her heart: a bracelet with his name spelled out, worn alongside matching bracelets for Miles and Luna.

Instagram/ @chrissyteigen

Teigen wrote, “today was your due date. we love you forever💜” atop the photo of her wrist, showing the name bracelets for each of her children stacked along other pieces of jewelry.

It’s hardly the only way Teigen has made sure to keep Jack’s memory alive — she also got a tattoo of his name alongside the ones she has of her family.

She has also been open about the difficulties she continuing to go through: As she neared what would have been the week of Jack’s due date, she also admitted she had been feeling what felt like baby kicks on her belly.

look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi – it never stops. pic.twitter.com/5FKSE3g8cG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

“My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off,” she wrote on Twitter. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.”

While Teigen might regularly face criticism for her personal posts, her words and continued advocacy to normalize topics such as miscarriage and stillbirth have meant so much for so many others who have suffered in silence.

