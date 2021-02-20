It’s been an exciting month for royal baby news! From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exciting announcement that they’re expecting their second child to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcoming their own little one earlier this month, fans of the British royal family have had a lot to celebrate. And now, Princess Eugenie has shared the first adorable photo of her newborn son’s face — and revealed his name: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣,” Princess Eugenie wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣” At the end of her post, she added that their family photo was taken by their midwife and included a special thank you to the essential workers who helped her as she gave birth.

August has become an increasingly popular baby boy name in the U.S.; according to the Social Security Administration’s baby names data, it ranked 167 in 2019. The couple’s middle name choice honors Princess Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalized. Many believed that Princess Eugenie would settle on a name like Henry or Arthur, but we’re sure paying tribute to Prince Philip meant the world to the entire royal family.

The Royal Family Twitter account shared the news as well:

Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family. pic.twitter.com/xmFZ7AD92F — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2021

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” the Royal Family tweeted. “The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family.”

We’re sending so much love to Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, and baby August as they navigate their new family life.

Before you go, check out more celebrity baby names: