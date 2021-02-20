Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Shares Impressive Photos of Her Yoga Routine While Pregnant

If you’ve watched Selling Sunset you know Christine Quinn is not one to back down from her glamorous lifestyle. According to her Instagram, when she’s not busy selling houses or hosting beautifully elegant parties, she’s winding down with a bit of yoga. Quinn recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Christian Richard, and this morning she took to her IG story to show that she — like so many other moms-to-be— is continuing to stay zen even while pregnant. Check out her impressive poses below:

In the photos, we see Quinn in the prettiest Alo Yoga pink set doing an impressive headstand. She wrote on her story, “Always looking for fun new recommendations for athletic clothes, workout gear, and yoga brands. Share some of your favorites below.” Honestly, we think these moves would be impressive even if she weren’t pregnant — and by the looks of her caption, it doesn’t seem like she plans to stop anytime soon.

We’re happy to see that Quinn is clearly feeling pretty good so far during her pregnancy, and we hope we see more photos of her practicing yoga throughout the course of her pregnancy journey.

