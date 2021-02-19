Halsey took to Instagram this week to share not only baby bump photos but also a little bit of the wisdom she’s picked up since becoming pregnant. The post, which included a close-up of the “Without Me” singer’s amazing freckles, a few shots of what she’s been snacking on. and a still from the film Rosemary’s Baby, included a caption rife with realizations about gender and parenting.

“February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long,” she wrote. “Butttttt also going so fast?! I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly.”

What surprised Halsey is that her body’s changes didn’t make her feel as womanly as she’d expected.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all.”

She added, “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now.”

The 26-year-old New Jersey native, who lives with endometriosis and suffered a miscarriage on stage three years ago, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January. The announcement photo, which featured the singer in a bikini top with her bump on full display was captioned, simply, “Surprise!” with a bottle, rainbow, and angel emojis. This will be Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Ayden’s first child.

After her miscarriage, Halsey made the decision to take charge of her fertility and froze her eggs. In an appearance on The Doctors, she encouraged other women to do the same and explained the difficult emotions involved in reproductive illness.

“I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she said. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope.”

