Bindi Irwin Reveals Her Baby’s Nickname & We Know Her Dad Would Love It

Bindi Irwin is closing in on her due date and the Jungle Girl star and her husband, Chandler Powell, couldn’t be more excited. In an interview with The Bump, Irwin practically gushed with enthusiasm as she dished on her hopes and dreams for her little one — whom she’s been calling Baby Wildlife Warrior.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior.’ Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Irwin explained. “We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

Since her father, wildlife conservation icon Steve Irwin, died in 2006, Bindi has made it her mission to carry on his legacy. She and Powell live at Australia Zoo where they look forward to including Baby Wildlife Warrior in the work they do there.

Bindi with her dad, Steven Irwin at Australia Zoo in 2005. Andrew Carlile / MEGA

“Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can. I’m so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations,” she told The Bump. “My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way.”

But it’s not just Bindi’s bump that has a cute nickname. Her mom Terri got to choose her grandma name, and it definitely fits the wildlife theme.

“We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link,” she explained. “We decided that she’s going to be called ‘Bunny.’ When she was growing up in Oregon, her neighbor down the street was always called ‘Bunny.’ It only just dawned on us that it wasn’t her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood.”

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Bindi said she’s not too stressed about giving birth because her experience with wildlife births has given her some valuable perspective. “

I’ve watched so many giraffes give birth, and mother giraffes actually give birth standing up and the poor little calf has to drop so far to the ground,” Bindi said. “And you know it’s a little bit terrifying when you watch that. So I figure, as long as it’s easier than a giraffe birth, I’ll be fine.”

