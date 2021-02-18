Meghan Markle’s Due Date Is So Much Sooner Than We Thought

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, delighted basically everyone with their surprise pregnancy announcement on Valentine’s Day. The two shared the news that they were going to be making one-year-old baby Archie a big brother. Now, thanks to a recent update, we know that the little tyke is going to be getting that important title a lot sooner than expected.

Today, US Weekly announced that an unnamed source has confirmed that the new royal baby will be making its grand entrance in just a few short months, sharing this statement: “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true…. Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

The pregnancy news is especially sweet, considering the duchess was very public about her previous pregnancy loss last year. In an essay she wrote for New York Times she disclosed how that loss had impacted her and Prince Harry. In the moving piece, she wrote that she believed that all conversations around healing need to begin with asking the question, “Are you okay?”

In the essay, she detailed the immeasurable, yet common grief, of losing a pregnancy. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she wrote. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Meghan and Harry have also been very public about their desires to remain private since the birth of baby Archie — going so far as to move to the U.S. in order to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the royal family — which is why we’re so excited to see the news being shared publicly.

We’re not the only ones who feel that way, either: Prince Harry’s royal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother again. “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well,” read a statement released by Buckingham Palace. We can’t wait to see all the new royal cousins get together once the pandemic is over. There’s been quite the recent baby boom in that family, answering the unasked question of what they’ve all been doing to keep busy during lockdown.

The newest royal will hold dual citizenship and will be 8th in line for the throne.

