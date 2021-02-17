We’re all still gleeful after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced over the weekend that they are expecting Sussex number four! At the same time, we’re not surprised by the latest report from a “source” close to the couple saying Meghan’s pregnancy loss last year cast a shadow over their news at first.

The announcement comes just three months after Meghan disclosed in a heart-wrenching New York Times op-ed that she had suffered a miscarriage. In the op-ed, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

A source close to the couple told People that Harry and Meghan hoped to get pregnant again and were thrilled it happened quickly, though they approached this pregnancy with more caution after their heartbreaking loss.

“[T]hey were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy,” said the source.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, they made sure to give a nod to son Archie, not their miscarriage, when announcing Meghan’s pregnancy.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson told People. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announcement came alongside a stunning shot taken by photographer and friend of the family Misan Harriman. The black-and-white photo, which captured a sweet moment between the expecting couple and showed off Meghan’s bump, was taken virtually, via iPad.

In an interview with Good Morning America Harriman said, “In the age of COVID, it’s impossible, obviously, for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to the rescue,” he explained. “I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history.”

The date of the pregnancy announcement also has a sweet meaning. Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Harry on Valentine’s Day 1984.

