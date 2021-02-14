This Cult-Favorite Stroller Is on Sale at Nordstrom’s President’s Day Sale

Being a new mother can be exhausting — scratch that — it is exhausting. In addition to having to care for your new tiny human, you also have to find, research, and buy baby gear that you’ll be needing in your daily life. We won’t sugar coat it, purchasing everything you’ll need to care for your little one is expensive. From car seats to cribs to strollers hopeful parents tend to add all this and more to their registry. It’s important to find a high-quality product you love from the beginning because although it can be quite pricey, it’s a worthy investment you’ll be grateful for in the long run. Fortunately, the celeb loved baby gear brand, Nuna, has nailed these qualities to a T. While their incredibly famous MIXX™ next Stroller typically retails for $750, it’s currently 20 percent off at Nordstrom’s President’s Day sale — leaving you with a can’t miss deal of $597.90.

MIXX™ next Stroller

Nuna’s strollers are loved by our favorite celebrity moms such as model Gwen Stefani and Kourtney Kardashian. We’ll be honest we take celebrity stamp of approvals pretty seriously around here but honestly, the magical stroller speaks for itself.

The MIXX™ next stroller features a compact fold that makes it so easy to store in your trunk ahead of any trip you’ll be taking with your baby. The sleek baby gear offers four modes of use, including rear- and forward-facing seat options.

And your little one is sure to love it as much as you will as the stroller has a five-position recline and a UPF 50+ canopy with peekaboo window and ventilation panel — making for an extra comfy ride. But more importantly, the high-quality stroller is made to last, and isn’t every mom’s dream only ever having to buy one sturdy stroller?

