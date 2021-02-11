Parenting can be tricky, and step-parenting may be even trickier, a possibility Blake Shelton keeps top of mind as he navigates his relationship with fiancée Gwen Stefani’s three sons from her previous marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale. “I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” Shelton told the hosts on KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather.

Shelton credits his committed to Stefani’s kids to his own upbringing. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes,” he said in the interview. “I love my stepfather, and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

This is no surprise, as the charming Oklahoman country singer has a definite stand-up-guy vibe behind his rascally persona. At 44, Shelton doesn’t have any biological children, but through the five-plus years of dating Stefani, he has become a large presence in her kids’ lives. Last July, he told Today about trying to strike the balance of being both a friend and a role model to Kingston James McGregor, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, almost 7.

“That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say,” Shelton said at the time. “There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”

Stefani seems to be pretty pleased with how Shelton is handling this responsibility. Last Father’s Day, she honored Shelton’s role in her sons’ lives with an Instagram post, writing, “Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!”

Of course, Shelton isn’t all about life lessons and strictly step-parenting. His fun-loving personality is one of the reasons why Stefani (and us, tbh) fell in love with him. He has plenty of laughs with the boys, too.

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” Shelton said in the KFROG interview. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. … I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Right before the pandemic last March, two of Stefani’s sons accompanied their mom and Shelton to a stop on his Friends and Heroes Tour, where the two lovebirds were singing their duet “Nobody But You.”

Adorableness! It’s so great when kids and stepparents get along so well. While divorce is tough, when the eventual result is children having more amazing adults in their lives, everyone wins.

Stefani is one of many celebrities who opted for unusual names for her kids. Here are some of our favorite celebrity baby names.