Robin Thicke’s Only Co-Parenting Problem These Days Is Annoyingly Wholesome

Robin Thicke admits he hasn’t always been Dad of the Year, but these days the “Blurred Lines” singer says he has his parenting priorities in order. The 43-year-old is now the proud papa of four kids: son Julian, 10, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton, and daughters Mila, 3, and Lola, 2, and 2-month-old son Luca with fiancée April Love Geary. Thicke credits turning around his relationship with oldest son Julian to both getting sober and healing the wounds between him and Patton after their contentious breakup in 2014.

“Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, ‘It’s not about us anymore,'” Thicke told People magazine about mending the rift caused by his abuse of drugs and alcohol, as well as Patton’s allegations of his physical abuse and infidelity (which he denied). “We’re very lucky the way everything has worked out.”

Thicke said he and Patton have worked hard over the last seven years to communicate honestly and openly so they can be the best mom and dad to their son. Patton and Thicke, who tied the knot in 2005, met as teenagers and were together for 21 years before they split. In 2016, Patton shared a throwback photo of them as a couple, both with very different hairstyles!

Today they’re both better coiffed and better as co-parents: “We’re co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian’s results,” Thicke told People. “He’s thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He’s so devoted to school. He’s the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He’s in the front of class and loves going to school.”

“Maybe he’s not my son!” Thicke joked. And we’re seriously questioning his sense of humor there, because Hollywood, even though he added, “But no, I’m the proudest father because he really is that kind of kid at home.”

Thicke also acknowledged how the 2016 death of his own father, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, led to his a-ha moment as a dad. “I wasn’t in a good place when he passed, and I wasn’t in a better place right after,” he said. “However, a few months later, I decided to dedicate my time to raising my son. I put everything aside. That was a big turn for me.” We’re sure this epiphany is helping Thicke parent his kids with Geary, too, especially now that the couple has three little ones under age 3 at home.

Today, Thicke and Patton share custody of Julian, so he spends lots of time with his dad and his brood with Geary: “He plays games with them, and they’ll sit and watch a movie with them,” Thicke said.

Sounds like a pretty sweet life for all — and like they have a future babysitter in the making!

