Anderson Cooper Is Actually Living With His Ex to Make Co-Parenting Easier

Co-parenting is never easy, but Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani are making it look that way to us. The pair called it quits back in March 2018, but apparently they are still living together and caring for Cooper’s son Wyatt.

Since shortly after announcing Wyatt’s birth last year, Cooper has spoken out about why he chose to co-parent, and it seems to be going extremely well for him. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cooper gave fans a little more insight into his life with ex Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper revealed that they are in fact still living together, two years after officially breaking off their relationship. “We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well.” He admitted that “it’s weird, but it works out.” I don’t know about you but I cannot imagine living with an ex all while raising a child together.

According to the news anchor, this arrangement is rather ironic.

“It was interesting, because he wasn’t really sure if he wanted to have a kid, which is one of the reasons we probably broke up,” he told DeGeneres. “But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

Cooper even shared a sweet memory he has with Maisani after some of baby Wyatt’s first vaccinations.

“I turned around when Wyatt got his first shot, and Benjamin was like weeping. He’s become this big like softie.” How sweet!

As fondly as Cooper may talk about Maisani, it definitely doesn’t mean they will date again. When pressed by DeGeneres about whether they could get back together, Cooper immediately shut it down with a “no.” Even though they likely won’t rekindle their romance, how lucky is Cooper? He can cordially co-parent and live under the same roof as an ex… all while enjoying it.

Here are other celebrity LGBTQ parents we love.