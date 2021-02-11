Time’s Running Out, But These Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids on Amazon Will Arrive In Time

Calling all tired parents, here’s your PSA that Valentine’s Day is this weekend. Don’t freak out though, because you can still get gifts on time—and you don’t even have to leave the house. In case the holiday snuck up on you, Amazon is here to save the day with foolproof last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your kids that’ll arrive on your doorstep by February 14th.

Whether you want to stick to some good old candy or prefer to avoid the sugar rush, Amazon’s overflowing with adorable Valentine’s Day gifts for your little one that are cute and affordable. After all, Valentine’s Day is all about the love and not how much you spend (or buying cards when it’s really not necessary—why is that a thing again?). From a magical LEGO jewelry stand I wish I had as a kid to PAW Patrol tees and a lovable Pusheen plush toy, Amazon’s got a fun gift for every kid this Valentine’s Day.

Below, check out cutest last-minute Valentine’s Gifts for kids on Amazon so you can finally cross this daunting task off your list. If you need more gifting inspo, don’t miss out on these adorable Valentine’s Day gifts for kids at Target and Walmart.

Disney Hot Cocoa Bomb

Your kid’s heart will melt over these Olaf-filled hot cocoa bombs. Oh, and there are Paw Patrol, Spongebob and L.O.L. Surprise! doll versions too, in case this one wasn’t enough cuteness for you.

XO, Paw Patrol

Help your Paw Patrol-loving kiddo display their love for their favorite rescue crew with this precious tee. They just might never want to take it off.

Cute Counting Book

If you want a toy that’s educational and fun, gift your kiddo this sweet counting book that’ll make learning a blast. Best for ages 1-5.

Purrfect Pusheen

Pusheen is taking over every kid’s world as of late. While the brand new Pusheen game is only available for pre-order right now (we recommend stashing it away for their birthday), this irresistible Cupid Pusheen plush toy will surely hold them over.

Next-Level Jewelry Stand

There truly is a LEGO kit for every kind of kid. Your little trendsetter can proudly display their baubles on this decked-out jewelry stand.

This year’s must-have Valentine’s Day gift is a face mask, so gift your little love bug one of these face coverings from Black-owned businesses.