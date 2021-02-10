Pregnant Bindi Irwin’s Mom Just Shared Due Date Details

The countdown to Bindi Irwin’s due date is officially on. The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star hasn’t shied away from keeping the public in the know about her pregnancy — from the adorable Instagram post in August announcing the news to posting bump photos, nursery updates, and even sharing insight into her little girl’s personality. But when will the world get to meet baby Powell? Irwin has never flat out shared the date. But her mother just shared the exciting info. According to Terri Irwin, we will likely be meeting Baby Wildlife Warrior next month! That’s right: Bindi Irwin’s baby is due in March.

Us Weekly reported that Terri shared her daughter’s due date on Channel Seven’s Sunrise, saying Irwin is “due next month.” As for the exact date? Well, she didn’t share that detail, but let’s do some math, shall we? Back on Dec. 22, Bindi shared a photo announcing she was 26 weeks along. If we go off that date and plan on an additional 14 weeks of pregnancy, that would put Bindi’s due date right at the end of the month, around March 30th.

If the sneak peek of the pregnancy reveal on Crikey! It’s The Irwin’s wasn’t enough, Irwin’s mother and brother shared insight on their reaction to the news. “We were all sitting around the campfire and she just says, ‘By the way…’ We all picked names and laughed and cried.” Sometimes a casual reveal is the sweetest, and it feels like the whole family really did enjoy the surprise.

Of course, Bindi and husband Chandler Powell married in March of 2020, so welcoming their baby girl right as they celebrate their first year of marriage would be a truly sweet anniversary gift.

