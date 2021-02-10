Capping off a full year of postpartum body loving, model Ashley Graham talked to E! News Nightly Pop on Tuesday about her life as a new mom and her continuing message of body positivity. The 33-year-old, known for her gorgeous naked selfies, said she refuses to let societal pressure to get back to her pre-pregnancy body affect her.

“I think the postpartum snapback is really BS,” she said in the interview. “I think it’s an unattainable reality for most women, and it’s been an unattainable reality for myself.”

Yes, queen! We could not agree more with Graham. Women’s bodies are amazing, and growing and feeding a tiny human inside us is a pretty significant event that we should not be asked to “snap back” from. Would you ask someone whose body was recovering from an injury, illness, or surgery to snap back? Um, no. So asking this of new moms, who also now have a little person to take care of, is totally ridiculous.

Graham, who welcomed son Isaac in January 2020, talked about women’s badass bodies last August in an interview with Kristen Bell for Elle.

“When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes,” Graham told Bell. “I’m always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn’t realize it until afterward. … At first [my body’s changes] felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.’”

The supermodel also celebrated her post-baby body and the love it brought her in September with an Instagram video in September which she squished her stretch-marked belly into a sweet heart shape — reminding all of us birth parents exactly how we got these stretched, scarred bodies of ours in the first place.

On E!, Graham explained how she maintains her celebratory body-positive attitude, which as we all know can be really, really hard. “For me, it’s all about words and affirmation,” Graham said. “I know that my words have so much power over my life and my future that I’m very careful with how I use them.”

We wonder if Graham would consider recording her positive affirmations so moms everywhere could let her words of wisdom seep into their brains? Please, Ashley, be our body positivity guru!

