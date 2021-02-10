Ashley Tisdale Just Shared Her Doula’s Acid Reflux Cure & It’s a Delicious Smoothie

If you’re pregnant and struggling with awful acid reflux, Ashley Tisdale wants you to know you’re not alone — and she’s here to help. Tisdale just shared a smoothie recipe that could help suffering preggos find relief. The High School Musical star announced that she and her husband, Chandler French, were expecting a baby back in September. Since then, she has not shied away from celebrating her changing body and opening up about her daily struggles — everything from hate comments to, yep, pregnancy=related acid reflux.

Tisdale took to Instagram to share a smoothie recipe created by her doula, Lori Bregman, swearing it gets rid of her acid reflux instantly. In her recent story, she said, “So my acid reflux is back — fun — but I do have a really good smoothie my doula gave me the ingredients to, and it’s so helpful. It goes away right after I drink it.”

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

The recipe contains a special supplement, as well lots of fruit — including papaya, which contains enzymes that can help aid digestion and reduce inflammation, according to WebMD. As Tissdale’s story shows, here’s exactly is in this glorious smoothie: Seedlyfe Pregnancy Supplement Smoothie Blend, papaya, frozen banana, mint, lemon, milk (any type), organic yogurt (dairy or non-dairy), and ice.

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram.

Of course, if you’re pregnant, you should discuss issues like acid reflux — as well as any supplements you’re considering taking — with your healthcare provider. But a delicious smoothie that might just make you feel better sounds pretty good to us, and it clearly works for Tisdale. Who knows, maybe it will become one of your new pregnancy cravings?

