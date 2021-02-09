Costco Is Selling Neck Gaiters for Kids That Are Literally Cooler Than the Rest

If you’re like us, you’re still stocking up on face masks every time you see a good deal. Between lost masks (“I don’t know where my mask went; I put it in my backpack as soon as I got in the car”) and growth spurts (who knew we’d have to replace them just like every pair of pants that now sit above their ankles), some parents may feel like they’re constantly searching for new face covers. Which is why we were excited about this three-pack of neck gaiters from Arctic Cool Gear. And what’s better than buying three neck gaiters at Costco for $19.99? Getting them for free, of course.

“Perfect for the outdoors, these multifunctional gaiters help to protect your head and neck from the sun (UPF 50+), wind, and other elements while also offering a cooling relief!” reads an Instagram caption from Costco fan account @costcobuys, which is hosting this giveaway.

We’ve got to pause here to note that though neck gaiters are great for the outdoors, and this moisture-wicking kind makes covering up while playing sports more tolerable for kids, gaiters do not prevent the spread of COVID as well as cloth face masks made of two or more layers. Most places that require masks ask for ones that are at least two layers, so a gaiter like this will have to be doubled up. They’re still better than having your kid rip off their face mask entirely and refuse to wear it, so we recommend using these for outdoor play and while keeping a mask at the ready for going indoors.

But back to this giveaway.

“To help celebrate these amazing gaiters being available in-store and on Costco.com, we’ve teamed up with @ArcticCoolGear to give away a $100 Costco Shop card to THREE (3) lucky winners!” the Costcobuys promo reads.

To enter to win one of the cooling neck gaiters, visit the @costcobuys Instagram page. In the meantime, you could go directly to Costco and pick yours up today.

Option 3: Buy a similar cooling neck gaiter for kids from Amazon.

Mission

Mission Cooling Youth Neck Gaiter $14.88 Buy now

With spring sports just around the corner, we’re sure these masks are going to go fast.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keep your teens safe with these fun face masks.