Stop what you’re doing and mark your calendars, because Michelle Obama just announced her new series for kids. Waffles + Mochi. Since the moment we heard the former first lady and husband Barack Obama had signed a deal with Netflix, we’ve been wondering what kind of shows they’d come up with to spread their wisdom with the world. This kids series sounds like the one parents never knew they needed but really always did.

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi!” Obama tweeted on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.”

The live-action puppet series will feature the former first lady as a grocery store owner {“Mrs. Obama,” giving us Sesame Street Mr. Hooper vibes for sure), who hires best friends and wanna-be chefs, Waffles and Mochi, to work in her whimsical shop. Together, they’ll travel to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes around the world to cook up nutritious meals using everyday ingredients. Celebrities, famous chefs, and everyday people will join in on the fun.

This announcement comes right after Obama’s news that she’s adapting Becoming for young readers, too.

“Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends,” reads the Netflix press release. “Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

The series will feature showrunners Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, and the former president and first lady.

Viewers can expect the Netflix series to continue Michelle Obama’s mission in the White House, Let’s Move, which was a national public awareness movement created to help teach children to make healthy food choices at home, and the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which was created to improve the access of healthy meal choices in America’s schools.

