A Kansas City girl is fighting for her life after Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid crashed into two cars on the side of the road before the Super Bowl. Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid. While much of the news has focused on the Chiefs’ loss to Tampa Bay at the game — and even whether or not they were thinking about the accident during the game — we think more people should be thinking about young Ariel, who is still unconscious and in critical condition.

ESPN reported on February 5 that Reid’s vehicle, a Dodge Laramie, struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder of an interstate on-ramp near the Chiefs practice facility. One of the vehicles was out of gas and the other was driven by a family member who had come to help the stranded motorist. Reid struck the first vehicle, then the second, which contained two young girls, ages 4 and 5, in the backseat. The accident is still under investigation.

At the scene, according to an officer report obtained by ESPN, Reid admitted to officers that he’d had “two or three drinks,” and officers stated the smell of alcohol was obvious and that Reid’s eyes appeared bloodshot.

The two children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where the 4-year-old was treated for minor injuries and the 5-year-old, according to a GoFundMe set up by a relative, was diagnosed with “swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain.”

According to ESPN, Reid complained of stomach pains and was transported to a hospital for treatment and observation and that he “could be there for days.”

The young girl, identified as Ariel on the GoFundMe page, is in critical condition and has not woken since the crash according to the latest update. To date, the fundraiser has earned over $326,000 to help pay Ariel’s mom, a single mother of three, to cover medical and living expenses.

“Her mother is a single mom of 3 having to deal with this on her own due to COVID restrictions,” wrote the fundraiser creator. “Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills, weeks of missed work that will come, and any other expenses this causes her. No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this. We appreciate any support that is given right now.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the incident in a post-game interview after the Chiefs 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying, “It’s a very tragic situation and you want to keep that in the back of your mind, but your definitely praying for the family.”

Reid’s father also answered questions regarding his son. “My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Andy Reid told reporters Sunday night after the game. “I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I’m going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

This isn’t the younger Reid’s first brush with driving while intoxicated. In 2008 he pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges after driving into a shopping cart after leaving a store and struggling to locate his vehicle in the parking lot. Reid was on bail for a road rage incident involving a gun when he was arrested for the 2008 DUI.