Dan Levy’s Mom Has ‘Just 7 Words’ for His Childhood Bullies

Daniel Levy had a big weekend. He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time (the mainstay sketch show’s 900th episode) and starred in a Super Bowl commercial for M&M’s, but it was his mom, Deborah Divine, who stole our hearts. In a tweet leading up to Levy’s SNL appearance, Divine took the opportunity to give the proverbial middle-finger to her son’s childhood bullies.

“This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ’96 — just because he was different,” the proud mom tweeted after her son absolutely killed it on SNL. “Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'”

Divine’s tweet was flooded with comments from parents whose children were also bullied, particularly parents of LGBTQ children.

“Love a mom with a grudge list of people who were mean to their kid,” replied Twitter user @Kjerstieb. “I have mine and it will go with me to my grave. My queer kid is amazing. Just like yours.”

“As a fellow Mama Bear, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS!,” wrote @LynneM021. “Cannot wait to watch your amazing son tonight on SNL! Thank you to both of you for inspiring the LGBTQ community with the awesome examples you set!”

Divine certainly has plenty to be proud of. The actor received a bevy of award nominations for his work creating, writing and acting as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek. But despite the award nods, SNL might be Levy’s personal favorite accomplishment.

“I am so honored to be here hosting Saturday Night Live,” Levy said during his monologue. “Somewhere my 13-year-old self has fainted in like a really needy, melodramatic way.”

