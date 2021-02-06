Finding maternity clothing that’s comfortable, stylish, and affordable used to be an ambitious task — a near impossible trifecta if you will. And while it can still be a challenge to find maternity wear that hits all three of those categories, it’s a bit easier right now: The go-to maternity clothing brand of Meghan Markle — who always managed to look chic while she was pregnant with baby Archie — is hugely discounted right now. Hatch was one of Meghan’s favorite brands to wear while pregnant, and the brand is currently having an End of Season Sale Event, and select items are up to 70 percent off. Trust us, if you’re expecting right now, this is not a sale you want to miss out on. No, you can’t actually be royal, but there’s nothing stopping expecting mamas from feeling — and dressing! — like one.

As can only be expected from someone as fashion-forward as Meghan, from the moment she debuted her bump until her last trimester, she always looked stunning. With Hatch, the sizes are separated by trimester, giving you that extra room you need to feel comfortable every step of your pregnancy. And don’t worry moms-to-be, the line is designed for pregnancy and postpartum so you’ll be covered during the fourth trimester as well. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks from the sale we think you’ll love. Check out our favorites below!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Remi Bodysuit

Image: Hatch

Bump or not, one of our favorite things about bodysuits is that they prevent our shirts from riding up throughout the day and always stay secure. For expecting mamas, this shirt will stop your longer shirts from transforming into a crop top situation on your errand run.

Buy Now $71.10 Buy now

The Lana Dress

Image: Hatch

Cute, flowy, and with all the stretch you need, you’ll get a ton of wear out of this dress during and after pregnancy.

Buy Now $130.50 Buy now

The Tilden Jumpsuit

Image: Hatch

This jumpsuit is the perfect spring outfit to wear all season long. Whether it’s brunch or a walk by the beach, you and your bump will be serving some serious looks.

Buy Now $84.40 Buy now

The Jillian Knit Skirt

Image: Hatch

This black skirt fits every occasion and can be elevated with a stylish shirt or dressed down with a cozy sweater and sneakers.

Buy Now $85.50 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: