To say the very least, being a new mom is tough. Every once in a while there will be moments where you feel overwhelmed, and that’s totally OK. Complete exhaustion and feeling on the verge of falling asleep at any point of the day is a mood all moms can relate to — famous or not. So when Jade Roper Tolbert took to Instagram to share that she was struggling to balance being a mom of two young kids and a newborn, we all understood exactly where she was coming from.

“Eleven weeks of no sleep and to be honest, I don’t want to mom today,” Tolbert’s Instagram post began. “Yet, here I am right now typing this and having a kids electric toothbrush thrown in my face (literally), turning it on and off for the 1,000,000th time because it makes Brooks happy— and only ‘mama’ can turn it on and off.”

She continued, “I’ve become more resilient this time around to letting the little expectations go, but the sleep deprivation during the newborn stage is brutal, and I’ve hit my wall. The intrusive thoughts and negative self-talk I’ve been able to keep at bay are wearing me down this week.”

Tolbert continued to share that she was exhausted from trying to breastfeed baby Reed, whom she welcomed back in November with her husband Tanner. She also added that she’s been experiencing vertigo to the point where she can’t, “function enough to be a good mom.”

“I know I will survive this as I have before, but I feel so far down the rabbit hole today. I love my kids and I know they love me, but some days the love feels so big and overwhelming that I’m not enough to withhold it and these emotions spill out,” the Bachelor alum concluded.

We want to give Tolbert a hug. Her experience navigating her fears and mom-guilt is one so many moms are facing at the moment, and it isn’t made any easier by the pandemic. When you reach this point, it’s important to know that your feelings of uncertainty and doubt are valid. You are doing the best you can. You are not alone.

It takes a village, and we are sending so much love to Tolbert and all moms everywhere.

