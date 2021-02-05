Cardi B Still Won’t Hire a Babysitter; Here’s How She Makes It Work

It goes without saying that moms are busy people — especially during COVID Times — but when you’re a music giant, fashion icon, and actor like Cardi B, busy takes on a whole new meaning. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily , the superstar revealed just what she’s been balancing lately and how she’s been doing it, unlike most celebrity moms, all without a babysitter.

Sure, most of us aren’t hiring babysitters right now, but most of us aren’t back and forth from the studio recording new music, making amazing videos, and just generally being megastar busy like Cardi B.

(Also, our WFH conference calls don’t look like her “WAP” video, just saying.)

When she and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, first talked about having a family, they assumed they’d take full advantage of babysitters and nannies, but after her daughter, Kulture was born two years ago, all that changed.

Cardi said on Instagram back then that she was going to wait to get a nanny. “I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she told fans.

But apparently, she never really got around to it.

“When I was pregnant, I was just like, ‘You know, I’m just going to get a babysitter, and she’s going to go on the road everywhere with me,’” she told Lowe. “And then once we had a baby, it’s like, your mindset changed. It’s like, ‘I don’t want to have a babysitter. I’m scared. I don’t want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don’t want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can’t trust people.”

Hesitant to have her mom travel during the pandemic, Cardi B and Offset have been doing it all themselves, and the studio has become the family’s second home. At one point, Kulture did spend a few weeks in New York (with family, we assume), so her mom could concentrate. But Cardi couldn’t wait to get her daughter back home.

“These past months … like, the music video for the song (‘Up’), I was doing rehearsals,” she explained. “I was doing Zoom, every meeting, because these music videos, I take that sh– to f—ing heart. Like, it has to be perfect. It’s got to be amazing. I sent my daughter to New York for two weeks, and I was just to the point that I was just crying. I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get my kid.’ It’s really complicated.”

Offset has also said between them and the grandmas, Kulture has all the care she needs.

If you can make that work, more power to you. But we also hope that celebrity declarations like these don’t have the effect of making parents who have to hire help feel bad about it.

