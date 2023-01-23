If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day presents for your kids, candy and sweet treats probably come to mind first. But if you’d like to prevent sugar highs in your home, a LEGO Valentine’s Day set is a worthy Valentine’s Day gift and chocolate alternative.

These aren’t gifts that are going to result in stomachaches, nor are they something that your child will toss aside moments after opening. They can sit down and spend an afternoon (or potentially longer) bringing these Valentine’s Day sets to life. You can even make it a family activity, get a set for you, your partner and your kids. After all, it’s hard to find things to do after spending nearly a year inside and isolated, so this might be a great way to shake up your weekend. Your kids might want to put their LEGO sets on display in their rooms after.

We rounded up the best LEGO Valentine’s Day building kits for you. There are options for all ages — some sets are geared toward much younger kids, while others are meant for 7-year-olds and up. You might even be tempted to get a V-Day-themed LEGO set for yourself.

You’d better hurry and order fast, though, because Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and you’ll want to account for shipping time. Plus, LEGO is a hot commodity, so these cute V-Day gifts are selling out fast. This isn’t the time to hesitate about adding LEGOs to your cart.

V-Day Bear Set

Move over stuffed bear — there’s a new option in town. He even has moveable arms and ears. This little bear comes complete with heart balloons and picnic area.

LEGO Valentine’s Brown Bear Building Kit $29.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

Seasonal Picnic Set

This seasonal kit shows a couple enjoying a wonderful Valentine’s Day picnic. It comes with a faux meal, flowers, and a red balloon that makes the perfect setting for the potential ‘I Do’.

Lego Romantic Valentine Picnic $49.01 Buy now

LEGO Bee Set

Who wouldn’t want this bee as their Valentine? This sweet bee is part of the insanely popular BrickHeadz collection.

LEGO BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee Building Kit $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Flower Bouquet

Get your significant one a LEGO flower bouquet. They aren’t quite the same as roses, but they’ll never die. They can be displayed in the window all year round.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet $47.99, originally $59.99 Buy now

LEGO Necklace

Your little Valentine can wear their love of all things LEGO around their necks. They’ll think this heart necklace is super clever and want to wear it all the time. Note that a chain is not included with this purchase.

Heart Pendant $9.99 Buy now

Tulips Set

This subtle Valentine’s Day gift is perfect for friends. These tulips are nuzzled in close on this super cute-themed box.

LEGO Friends Tulips 30408 $19.95 Buy now

