Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 Because She Felt Bad for True During Quarantine

During this seemingly endless COVID-19 quarantine, many moms — famous and not — have shared one thing in common: an extra-heaping dose of mom-guilt. Whether you’re feeling short-tempered, exhausted, frustrated by 4th-grade math (or all of the above); whether you feel like you’re not spending enough time with your little ones or you’re running out of ways to keep your kids happy at home, you’re not alone. In fact, Khloe Kardashian just admitted that she, too, has been feeling bad for her daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, during this quarantine time. Kardashian’s solution? A second baby. Yup, it looks like a sibling for baby True is definitely in the cards and she wants another child with her newly reconciled beau.

“Every time I post a video, Kim [Kardashian] DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,’” Kardashian tells Thompson in a clip from a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She continues, “In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

After Kardashian explains herself she simply tells Thompson, “True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” to which he responds, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear.”

It’s not hard to understand why Kardashian’s go-to fix might be having another baby. Coming from such a big, tight-knit family, the Kardashian/Jenner clan are always together hanging out and are extremely involved in each other’s lives. So it makes sense that she’d want her daughter True to have a similar support system.

Hey, if the baby plans pan out, maybe we’ll be Keeping Up With The Thompsons in due time.

