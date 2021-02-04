Target Has the Cutest $10 Birkenstock Lookalikes for Kids & They’re Selling Out Fast

Yes, it’s only February, but we’ve got summer on the brain—and that means ditching the snow boots for our favorite sandals. There’s one shoe that gets us through the dog days of summer: Birkenstocks, and the day we can slip them on can’t come soon enough. While the shoes last a lifetime, they’re pricey. So, we’re always on the hunt for some lookalikes, and just last month, we discovered Target had some nearly identical sandals for just $10. And now, they’ve got the cutest kids versions by Cat & Jack so the entire family can coordinate!

The sandals come in toddler and kids sizes, so everyone gets the perfect fit. They’re all pretty stinkin’ cute, but this pair of pastel pink beauties decked out in sprinkles is the real MVP of Target’s Birkenstock lookalike options for kids. Okay, the camo print is pretty rad too.

Image: Target.

Toddler Ade Blown EVA Sandals - Cat & Jack™ $9.99 Buy now

If ice cream isn’t their thing but G.I. Joe is, they’ll love these cool sandals.

Image: Target.

Toddler's Ade EVA Sandals - Cat & Jack™ $9.99 Buy now

The kids shoes come in solid pink—they once came in a groovy tie dye design, but unsurprisingly, that one’s sold out right now. You can also shop some other kids Birkenstock alternatives at Target, like these trendsetting sandals, which are just $16.99.

Image: Target.

Girls' Drew Double Buckle Molded Slip-On Footbed Sandals - Cat & Jack $16.99 Buy now

It’s hard to think about bare feet at the moment, but now’s the perfect time to prep for warmer weather and snag these affordable sandals for kids. Plus, it never hurts to have a pair of sandals at the ready if they need to step outside briefly. And If they really want to wear sandals right now, they could wear these with long socks so their toes don’t freeze off.

Some styles are already sold out, so now’s your chance to get them before they’re gone. You’ll be thankful you did when summer rolls around!

