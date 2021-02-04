The Young Readers’ Edition of Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Is Going to Inspire So Many Kids

Amazing news: The Michelle Obama memoir Becoming, which already has inspired more than 14 million readers worldwide, is being turned into a children’s book! The former FLOTUS announced yesterday that they are releasing a new edition of her amazing life story, called Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, on March 2. We’re giddy just thinking about how many kids are going to be forever changed by reading about her journey from a childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work to, of course, her time at the White House with her ride-or-die, former President Barack Obama.

Adapted for kids ages 10 and up, the new edition will include a special introduction written by Obama herself, as well as three full-color photo inserts, according to the book’s website. A new paperback edition of the memoir is also being released; it also will feature a new introduction by Michelle Obama as a letter from the author to her younger self, as well as a book club guide with 20 discussion questions and a 5-question Q&A.

“Being honest about who I am and sharing my story in Becoming was one of the most freeing experiences of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “And one of the highlights of my experience was hearing from so many of you and getting into the kind of deep, honest conversations that leave everyone feeling more connected and nourished.”

Obama’s story was so meaningful for adults, and it will be equally, if not more so, inspiring for kids. To see how she grew up just like so many Americans, without any special advantages, and became a successful woman is truly #goals for all of us. And the way she reevaluates her priorities and is open to new opinions and paths makes her an ideal role model for the type of critical thinkers we want to raise our kids to be.

Delacorte Books for Young Readers.

Obama said that she hopes the young readers’ edition can open up new dialogues between parents and grandparents with their kids or grandkids. “Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club,” she suggested.

We. Love. This. Idea. Our hearts swell thinking about multiple generations of women discussing their thoughts and feelings after reading Becoming. Obama seems pretty psyched about this herself, too, asking readers young and old to keep her posted on their experiences of the new editions, using the hashtag #IAmBecoming, and tagging her in their posts on social media.

“I look forward to hearing all about the discussions that these new editions of Becoming spark with your loved ones—and what kind of parallels young people might draw from my story to their own,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to hear it all! Whether it’s revelatory, a little messy, or even downright uncomfortable, I’m always interested in what kind of new awareness a good conversation can bring.”

We’ll be following that hashtag, too, to see what amazing stories are shared.

