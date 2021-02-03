The Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t exactly known for being understated, and their kids’ birthday parties are no exception, even during a pandemic, sadly. Case in point: Kylie Jenner recently hosted a lavish princess-theme shindig to celebrate daughter Stormi’s third birthday. Complete with castle decor, a palatial cake, a custom candy “shop,” and roughly a zillion balloons, the theme was “third time’s a charm.”

Sigh. Ignoring for a moment that we don’t quite get the theme (did Stormi somehow bungle her first two birthdays?), hello, PANDEMIC.

Instagram Stories pics of the party gathered by Elle taken by family friend Sophie Hutchins showed that, while the guest list was smaller than a usual KUWTK affair, there were certainly still more people (with no masks) than the current Los Angeles COVID-19 health guidelines allow.

For the record, Los Angeles county currently prohibits “all public and private gatherings of any number of people,” according to the January 29, 2021 guidelines. because the area’s hospitals are still in crisis due to the extraordinary number of cases there.)

Kylie pretended that she was doing the “safe” thing by canceling the usual StormiWorld extravaganza, saying in her Instagram stories, “StormiWorld 3 is canceled for obvious reasons, but I still went all out for Stormi at my house and we’re doing a cousin party for her and all her cousins and my family which will be amazing.” But with three sisters, Uncle Rob, nine Kardashian cousins, and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, and his family, a “cousin party” ends up being about the same size as some people’s weddings.

Oh, and did we forget to mention Kylie and her sisters just returned from a girls’ trip to a private villa in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the 3-year-old’s birthday as well? Granted, we don’t know Stormi, but we have spent time with multiple 3-year-olds in our lifetime, and never once have I heard any of them even say the words “Turks and Caicos.” Birthday parties for babies and toddlers are mainly for the adults, let’s be honest. The little cuties won’t even remember them! And while we think these lavish kids’ birthday parties are just a little bit silly in general, this is also clearly not the time. Because PANDEMIC.

Why, Kylie, why? We know you’re more of an influencer for pouty lips and being the youngest billionaire (maybe), but you were at one point last year trying also to be a social-distancing role model for others. Couldn’t you now show them how to stay vigilant as we navigate these last few months (fingers crossed) of COVID-19 rules?

P.S. We’re also disappointed that Kyle brought back the terrifying bouncy house with a giant Stormi head on top. At least it looks like there weren’t multiple freaky inflatables like at the other StormiWorlds. Kids must have had nightmares for weeks.

