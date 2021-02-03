You might think Dr. Tiffany Moon, one of the gorgeous stars of season five of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas, has a perfect life. She’s a kick-ass anesthesiologist who graduated med school at age 23, is married to a supportive man, successful lawyer and hotelier Daniel Moon, and has two adorable 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison. But, as Dr. Moon revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of the reality show, she feels like she’s “always disappointing somebody” as a working mom.

Yep, even those with what look like the most charmed of lives still have trouble achieving a good work-life balance — in fact, could we maybe just all agree there is no such thing?

“I’m not being the best version of mom to them because I’m so tired from work,” Dr. Moon shared on the show. “Chloe wanted to ride her bike outside yesterday, and I was like, ‘Can we not?’ And Chloe was like, ‘Mommy, you’re always too tired to play with me.’ It made me so sad. … I don’t want to be that mom. My mom never played with me. I don’t want to turn into the type of mom that I had. I want to be a better version.”

Growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, Moon has always felt a tremendous pressure to succeed and honor her parents’ effort of bringing her to the United States for a better life. But lately, she’s struggling to know if her priorities are in the right place — a struggle with which every parent can identify, especially in the pandemic.

“Imagine your whole life you wanted to climb this mountain,” Moon told her husband. “It’s all you ever wanted. You work so hard to get to this mountain and then you get to the top, but then you look around and you’re like, ‘Why did I climb this mountain again?’ I just feel like no matter what, I’m disappointing somebody.”

Tiffany, we hear you, we feel you. Same. Being a mom does really make you reassess your life and how you’re spending your time. Dr. Moon, you should be proud of yourself for thinking critically about your life and your priorities! This makes you an awesome woman and an equally awesome mom who is a great role model for her daughters.

Also, high-five to your husband Daniel for supporting you! His response to his wife’s admission? Daniel reassured her she was in no way a disappointment to anyone. Damn straight!

Daniel also reminded Dr. Moon that she doesn’t have to work full-time.

“Like, I still think doing anesthesia is the coolest thing in the world,” she said. “I love my work. I just don’t want to do it all the time. … I feel like, for the last six years, I’ve been full-time doctor and part-time mom.”

