GapTeen’s New Sustainable-Cool Spring Collection Is the Only Thing They’ll Want to Wear This Season

Teens are picky — we know because we’ve been one (sorry mom and dad!). Unlike the teens these days, who seem to be magically skipping over the awkward phase of life, we had slim pickings when it came to the stores we could shop at the mall—especially affordable picks our parents would actually go for. One line we wish we could’ve shopped is undoubtedly Gap’s GapTeen, and the newest spring line definitely smells like Teen Spirit, complete with a sustainable edge.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gap announced its foray into teen clothing last April, and it’s changed the teen fast-fashion industry for good. Not only are the pieces cool and affordable (all under $100), but they’re eco-friendly, too. And this time around, it includes pieces for teen boys. Think tie-dye loungewear and elevated basics, like distressed T-shirts with a nod to the early aughts. MTV’s old-school logo is back (much to the amusement of parents). And best of all, the collection is already on sale.

Teens have to think about and act on so many adult issues like climate change, which we didn’t think we had to take quite so seriously when we were young (though we definitely should have). So, it’s not surprising teens are making more conscious purchasing decisions to align with their lifestyles, and these pieces align with their sustainable practices without sacrificing comfort or spunk.

This collection’s campaign, NXT GEN GAP, is equally impressive — it includes a diverse lineup of youth activists, including Rebekah Bruesehoff, 13, a transgender youth activist, and Jahkil Jackson, 13, a homeless advocate.

Ahead, check out the must-have picks from GapTeen’s eco-friendly spring line. Warning: Your teen will want everything.

Graphic Tee

Image: GapTeen.

From Stranger Things and MTV to Gameboy, there’s a distressed tee for every teen’s interests. Made with 45 percent recycled polyester.

Teen Graphic Boxy T-Shirt $21 Buy now

Something Blue

Image: GapTeen.

Perfect for learning at home, changing the world, or ya know, filming TikTok videos. Get them the matching crop hoodie for extra cool-parent points.

Teen Tie-Dye Joggers $40.00 Buy now

Black History Year-Round

Image: Gap Teen.

They can show their support for and pride in Black History Month (and the Black community year round) with this collection of artistic tees for guys. Available in four designs.

Gap Collective Black History Month Teen T-Shirt $24.95 Buy now

Ultra-Stretchy Leggings

Image: Gap Teen.

No teen’s wardrobe is complete without a few pairs of comfy, versatile leggings. These ones stay put no matter where the day takes them and boast a front pocket to carry their phone if they don’t want to wear a backpack.

GapFit Teen Sky High Leggings $33.00 Buy now

Iconic Denim

Image: GapTeen.

Getting your first denim jacket from the Gap is basically a rite of passage into adulthood. This oversize version comfortably fits a hoodie underneath — or they can throw it over a dress in the summer for an on-trend OOTD.

Teen Oversized Denim Jacket $51.00 Buy now

While you’re at it, make sure to stock up on a few of these teen-approved face masks: