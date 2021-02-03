Somehow, our wallets (and our souls) survived the chaos of the holiday season. So, when it comes to Valentine’s Day, we’re not about to spend an arm and a leg on some gifts for our kids. One easy and rewarding option is to head to Walmart, which has so many adorable Valentine’s Day gifts for our kids that won’t break the bank. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Walmart is undoubtedly one of the best places to find affordable toys and clothes for kids, so it was a no brainer to scope out the big-box retailer’s Valentine’s Day offerings. Of course, the candy is overflowing, but if you don’t want to give your kid a sugar rush, there are plenty of other fun Valentine’s Day gifts for kids at Walmart that won’t make your kid run around the house and drive you insane.

You could give your kid Squishmallows Pegasus, the latest plush toy giving Cubcoats a run for its money. If you want to stimulate their curiosity and quest for solving problems, gift them this heart-filled version of I Spy. And this conversation-heart take on Twister will fend off boredom and get them moving.

Ahead, check out the most lovable Valentine’s Day gifts for kids at Walmart that are sure to unlock the key to their heart.

Tie-Dye Plush Toy

Image: Walmart.

If your wallet can’t handle forking out another dollar on a Cubcoats hoodie, this lookalike is the next best thing. Meet Squishmallows, the friendly-faced plushies that your kid won’t be able to let go of — and they’ll only run you about $9.

Squishmallows Pegasus $9.98 Buy now

Lovable LEGOs

Image: LEGO.

LEGO never fails. You could say this next-level kit is the bee’s knees. Sorry, we had to. We had to do some sleuthing to find this gem on Walmart’s site and only limited quantities are available, so there’s no time to waste adding it to your cart.

LEGO BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee 40270 Building Set $29.98 Buy now

Scavenger Book

Image: Walmart.

Exercise their brain with this Valentine’s Day-themed I Spy book. Colorful picture clues and rhyming riddles will keep them engaged. Best for ages 2-5.

I Spy With My Little Eye Valentine's Day $16.25 Buy now

Punny Chewbacca

Image: Walmart.

While the Child is getting all the attention today, let’s not forget about our other favorite Star Wars friend: Chewbacca. This punny shirt has the perfect dose of humor that both you and your kid will appreciate.

Star Wars Infant & Toddler Boys I Chews U Valentines Day T-Shirt Chewbacca $19.49 Buy now

Sweetheart Twister

Image: Walmart.

Regular Twister? So yesterday. Upgrade their game collection with this heart-filled take on their favorite bendy, action-packed activity. Bonus: It’ll tucker them out so they’ll head straight to bed!