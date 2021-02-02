A lot of parents had to adjust their expectations of postpartum life when they gave birth last year, and Jenna Dewan was no exception. The professional dancer and actor celebrated the birth of her son on March 6, 2020 (yes, the March 2020). Baby boy Callum, her second child and the first for fiancé Steve Kazee, came into the world just as everything shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the mother of two is no stranger to postpartum life, she spoke in the March issue of Women’s Health magazine about how giving birth and raising to her second baby felt new and different.

“It was kind of scary,” she said. “I had this grand idea that with this baby, I’m going to have friends and family over all the time. … Talk about expectations and having to surrender.”

Over the summer, Dewan shared her experiences with giving birth during a pandemic in an interview with People. “It’s funny because having a baby is its own form of a quarantine in a sense,” she said, adding how hard it was not being able to have family and friends over to celebrate the joy of her son’s arrival.

“Also just the inherent stress that you are picking up on,” she added. “Just seeing what’s happening in the world was the biggest challenge for me after having him.”

As her son’s first birthday approaches, Dewan reflected on how those early struggles and stresses may have actually been a blessing in disguise. She has grown used to going with the flow, and she found that all of her time in isolation gave her space to pause for a bit and adjust her mindset.

“I’ve learned for the very first time what it means to actually be quiet,” she said in her interview. “I’ve never been a homebody, and I love it.”

The 40-year-old is also excited to see what comes next.

“You can’t really control how life is going to look — you just know how you want to feel,” she said, adding that she in no way feels like she has life all figured out. “I’m still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it.” Dewan is ready for what comes next, and we’re excited to see what the next chapter brings for her and her family as well.

