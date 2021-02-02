The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids From Target

While the official holiday season is well behind us, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Whatever you do, don’t panic — this Cupid-filled holiday isn’t as much of a burden on parents, though there’s still some shopping to do. If you want to get your kiddo a little token of appreciation for the mushy holiday, a little candy and perhaps a small toy or piece of clothing will do just fine. Brownie points if you gift them something to keep them busy while at home these days. And because we know no parent has time to sift through all the Valentine’s Day gifts for kids on the Internet, we cut out of the fluff and went straight to the virtual aisles of Target.

Whatever you’re shopping for, Target can do no wrong. The best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids from Target includes everything from sweet books that’ll melt your child’s heart and a glittery dinosaur gummy to an exclusive FAO Schwarz plush Hedgehog. No matter your little one’s love language, Target has something to unlock the key to your kid’s heart.

Ahead, check out the cutest Valentine’s Day gifts for kids from Target — and don’t forget to get a present for your partner (or yourself!) while you’re at it.

Cuddly Creature

It’s safe to say Target’s exclusive FAO Schwarz holiday toy collection disrupted the entire toy industry for the better (and saved parents some major dollars last year), so you can’t go wrong with a lovable toy from this collaboration. The durable, yet cushiony construction is made to withstand years of cuddles.

Book Filled with Heart

Instead of giving your kid a gift they’ll get bored of after one use, gift them a heartwarming book this year. LIama LIama I Love You is the cutest board book for babies and kids up to 3 years old.

Dinoriffic Treat

When in doubt, you can always rely on candy for the Parent of the Year award. Target’s Valentine’s Day goodies this year have gone viral (check out these heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs if you haven’t yet), and this magical gummy dinosaur is sure to wow your animal-loving kiddo.

Plush Purse

This bag is so cute, we kind of want it for ourselves. Your mini fashion star will fall in love with this sherpa-adorned crossbody, which will elevate any OOTD.

L.O.L. Candy

Any kid who eats, sleeps, and breathes LOL Surprise! dolls needs this sweet Valentine’s Day treat from Target, which doubles as a drinking tumbler. Step aside, Sweethearts, there’s a new favorite novelty candy in town.

Yoda Valentine

The Child is the ultimate heartbreaker these days. Gift your Mandalorian-obsessed Jedi this adorable T-shirt that they’ll want to wear on repeat.

Sporty Pick

You’re guaranteed to score a goal with this sporty box of Reese’s candies, packaged in a soccer-printed heart tin. There’s also a football version if you’re aiming for more of a touchdown.