If Meghan Markle wears something, we’re buying it. We can’t get enough of her royal-approved wardrobe picks — from her flattering and trendy Mother jeans to the eco-friendly Rothy’s flats she wears on repeat. And her maternity style? Equally impressive. One of her favorite brands to wear while pregnant with baby Archie, Hatch, offers elevated maternity basics that aren’t exactly sky-high in terms of pricing, but they’re not exactly Target-level affordable. That is, until now — Hatch is saving pregnant mamas everywhere with its new (and exclusive) The Nines by Hatch Target line, and everything is $40 and under. This is not a drill!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Nines by Hatch includes 24 ultra-affordable pieces that come in sizes 0-18. Best of all, the line is made for pregnancy and postpartum, so you don’t have to worry about building an entirely new wardrobe when you’re busy being a new mom.

From floral-chiffon maxi dresses that are roomy, yet flattering, to actually cool overalls, this bump-friendly line is anything but frumpy. If you do the math, a maxi dress from Hatch’s site can easily run $328, so you’re basically getting the same thing for around $300 less. So, if you’re a mama-to-be or a new mom, these new solution-oriented pieces are about to become the greatest thing you’ve ever discovered (and your wallet will be very thankful, too).

As if Markle’s stamp of approval weren’t enough to convince you that you need to buy out Target’s inventory of this gorgeous collection, the cult-favorite maternity brand is also loved by other celebs like Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, and Kerry Washington. And if previous made-for-Target collaborations are any indication (remember that Lilly Pulitzer x Target madness a few years ago?), this Hatch-for-Target line is going to fly out the door.

More collections from The Nines by Hatch will be rolling out later this year, so we’ll make sure to keep you up to date so you don’t miss a thing. Ahead, check out what you can add to your cart right now.

Elevated Top

Image: Target.

This off-the-shoulder top is unlike any other ho-hum maternity top we’ve seen. Okay, mama, we see you!

The Nines by HATCH™ Maternity Elbow Sleeve Off the Shoulder Ponte Top Black $28.00 Buy now

Everyday Dress

Image: Target.

No pregnancy is complete without some easy, breezy maxi dresses. And at just $28, you need this T-shirt like version in green and black.

The Nines by HATCH™ Shirred Short Sleeve Jersey Maternity Dress Olive Green $28.00 Buy now

Something More Breathable

Image: Target.

If you don’t like feeling constrained by a maxi, this knee-length dress is just what you need. The swingy shape is super comfy but makes you feel polished at the same time. The 3/4 sleeves make it perfect for transitioning between seasons, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

The Nines by HATCH™ 3/4 Sleeve Fit & Flare Ponte Maternity Dress Red $28.00 Buy now

