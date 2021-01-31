Kelly Rowland Announces the Birth and Name of New Baby Boy

Just a few weeks ago, we were seriously in awe of a very pregnant Kelly Rowland continuing to work out on Instagram, proving once and for all that the singer is truly a powerhouse of a mother. And now, Rowland has announced on Instagram that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon have welcomed their little one into the world: Noah Jon. The proud mother shared the exciting news alongside a picture of Noah Jon and her son Titan Jewell and our hearts are so full. Check out the sweet announcement below!

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Rowland wrote on Instagram. The gushing mama added, “We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Leave it to Rowland to have some serious star power on her baby boy’s birthday. Though we can’t exactly see Noah Jon’s sweet face we do get a pretty adorable picture of an amazed Titan staring at his baby bro — and it is so pure.

It’s clear that Titan has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Noah Jon, in fact, Rowland previously told SheKnows that her son played a pretty big role in his mother’s pregnancy. In addition to Titan being the one who wanted to reveal whether he would be having a brother or a sister, he also chose Noah’s name. “Titan actually already named the baby,” she said at the time.

“He feels like this baby is his baby, which is really sweet,” she continued. “Well, we’ll see how long that lasts once the baby gets there.”

We love that Rowland made sure Titan felt included in her pregnancy and we know that Titan will be the best big brother to baby Noah Jon.

Before you go, check out our gallery on Unique Celebrity Baby Names.