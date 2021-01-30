Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Is About to Become an Empire

When Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company back in 2012, many scratched their heads at the idea of the actress setting out to make diapers. Now, The Honest Company has found huge success and a tremendously loyal following in moms as a natural baby and beauty brand. While many other celebrities have begun their own kid-oriented companies, Alba is practically the OG of celeb run businesses such as her in Hollywood. Well, the lifestyle mogul’s company is about to get even bigger. Per Bloomberg, The Honest Company is preparing to go public.

The outlet reported that Honest is preparing to file confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the IPO as soon as Friday.“As we continue pursuing our mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously, we regularly explore all various financial strategies and options,” an Honest spokeswoman told Bloomberg. Additionally, Bloomberg reported that Honest could seek a $2 billion valuation — transforming Alba’s company into an empire.

For years now we’ve been following Alba’s journey of advocating for clean products as she was originally inspired by her own family. The actress set out to create a business so that families everywhere could have safe and transparent products at home for both mom and baby. From prenatal vitamins to moisturizers to nipple balm, Honest has done just about it all.

Last year Alba expanded their collection to include baby clothing that replicated the same cute-factor her diapers had gained notoriety for. And when the pandemic struck, Honest quickly added face masks for the whole family to their line as well.

The outlet speculated that the possible IPO comes after Honest was up for sale last fall. Frankly, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Alba and The Honest Company.

