This New Pusheen Card Game Is Almost Too Cute to Play With

The Internet’s favorite cat — a.k.a Pusheen — just got a whole lot cuter. The adorable cartoon cat has been seen on all sorts of merch from stuffed animals to planners to slippers; and now Pusheen has officially entered the land of board games. SheKnows has the honor of exclusively announcing that Ravensburger games is launching Pusheen’s new game, Pusheen Purrfect Pick, and it’s just about the cutest game we’ve seen.

With kids stuck at home remote learning, lockdown has meant an abundance of quality family time for many of us, but it also means constantly having to find new ways to keep the kiddos entertained. Card games such as these are arguably one of the most enjoyable pastimes there is. Which is why we know that this popular feline’s new board game is about to be the perfect addition to your family game night, when it becomes available on February 18. Take a peek at Pusheen Purrfect Pick, and pre-order it below!

Pusheen Purrfect Pick is for ages 8 and up; but it seems easy enough for younger children to join in with a little help. In the game, players get the chance to plan their purrfect weekend by going around the board collecting “essentials.” The essentials deck includes Pusheen’s friends such as Stormy, Pip, Pusheen icon, and items like cupcakes and rainbows as well.

As the game continues, players will turn in their essentials to collect “snapshots,” which are each worth a certain number of stars. And ta-da, the first player to collect 10 stars wins!

Not only is the game heaps of fun, but did we mention that each box includes a collectible Pusheen meeple?

We don’t know about you, but this definitely just became the highlight of our upcoming family nights. You can pre-order Pusheen Purrfect Pick now on Amazon ahead of its release on February 18.

