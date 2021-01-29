8-Year-Old Kicked Out of School for Revealing Her Crush on Another Girl

Eight-year-old Chloe Shelton was kicked out of Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, Okla. because she told another student she had a crush on them. Because that student was a girl.

According to a local Fox affiliate, Chloe’s mother Delanie was called to pick her daughter up from school, and an administrator explained that they don’t “condone same-sex relationships on campus.” Even if that “relationship” is between second-graders, apparently.

“She said the vice principal sat [Chloe] down and says, ‘The Bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man,’” Shelton told Fox23. “My daughter was crying, saying, ‘Does God still love me?’”

Chloe’s mom explained that she is raising her children to “not judge and love whomever you want” and that the vice principal appeared shocked and appalled when Shelton refused to condemn LGBTQ relationships.

“They ripped my kids out of the only school they’ve ever really known away from their teachers and friends they’ve had over the past four years over something my daughter probably doesn’t know or fully understand,” Shelton told the local news station.

The school’s actions also made Chloe feel bad about herself, which we don’t think any religion would condone. (With a fierce protector like her mom, though, we think she’ll end up OK.)

Rejoice Christian Schools issued the following (non)statement:

“Due to privacy and other factors, it is the school’s policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family.”

Chloe and her family have received an outpouring of support, both locally and across the country. “I feel so loved and supported,” she said. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped me feel better for being who I am.”

