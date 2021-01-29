Now that Kaavia James Union Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, has already conquered Instagram at only 2 years old, she’s set to take the literary world by storm. A new children’s book, authored by Kaavia’s celeb parents, follows Kaavia, under the moniker Shady Baby, while she teaches kids how to stand up for what they believe in.

If you’ve ever seen Kaavia’s Instagram, you know that this little girl is no-nonsense and will tell you exactly what’s on her mind with her hilarious facial expressions and world-class side eye — which is, incidentally, what earned her the nickname Shady Baby.

“We are beyond excited to share our first joint passion project, Shady Baby, with the world,” the power couple told Essence. “Inspired by our daughter, Kaavia James, we wanted to change the narrative for the word ‘shady’ and disassociate the negative connotations with it.”

Published by Harper Collins, and set to be released May 18, Shady Baby follows the titular main character to the park after a “long morning of being fabulous”, where she finds children being not-so-nice to one another so she does what she does best, throws some side-eye and lets the bullies know exactly what’s up.

Last year, Union told SheKnows that her expressive daughter is not just hamming it up for her Kaavia 1.5 million Instagram followers; that personality is on all the time. “She is unfiltered and unbothered,” Union explained to us. “I made the decision to share her with the world because I’ve shared so much of my pain of the journey of her, to having her be a part of her lives; I need the balance of, I shared so much heartbreak and so much misery. And she’s brought so much hope and inspiration for those of us who have had a different journey towards family.”

Recognizing a dearth of Black characters in children’s books, Kaavia’s parents wanted to do their part to change the lack of diversity and representation. “It was important to @gabunion and I that this story be about a little Black girl for other little Black girls and boys to see themselves as main characters and for all children to see us in leadership positions,” explained Wade in an Instagram post.

The picture book is available for preorder and is slated to be the first in a series.

