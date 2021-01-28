Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made respiratory issues front and center for people around the world, but for many parents, asthma in children is something they unfortunately have been dealing with long before the virus spread. And they will continue to face for years to come. Celebrity moms like Jessie James Decker are no different from other moms of kids with asthma.

On Thursday, Decker posted a photo of 2-year-old son Forrest wearing a nebulizer to treat his asthma. The country singer, who is also mom to Vivianne, 6, and Eric Jr., 5, said that this is the third time they’ve taken the toddler to the hospital in six weeks.

“Every time he gets a tiny cold, he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up,” she wrote. “Ultimately I’m being told he has asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose. … It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath.”

Decker said she doesn’t post this kind of photo very often because she keeps her family life fairly private, but she has appreciated some of the amazing advice she’s received from other moms on Instagram.

“It’s that kind of mamas helping mamas community on here I really appreciate,” she wrote. “So I just want to know from this post if any other parents have experienced this? Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he’s now allergic to pet hair?”

Scores of commenters took to Instagram to share their support, personal stories, advice, and hope for Forrest’s quick recovery. A former asthma sufferer, @baileygalassi wrote, “I had asthma as a child and used a bunch of nebulizers and puffs to help with the breathing. Luckily grew out of it but it was scary at times for sure. Hope you get it under control.”

We do, too! Let’s hope the Decker family figures out what is triggering Forrest’s asthma attacks and that he is on the mend soon.

