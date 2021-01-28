Today is National LEGO Day, and the best way to celebrate it is adding another LEGO building kit to your collection. With so many awesome options out there, it can be overwhelming. That’s why, in honor of this special brick holiday, we rounded up the best LEGO sets on Amazon for you.

Before we dive in, we think LEGO deserves some credit where credit is due. Adults and children alike love completing elaborate sets and some even turn it into intense art installations. It helps cultivate problem-solving skills, improves motor skills and allows kids to get really creative in their building. As for the adults, you can even take flower-arranging to a new level with LEGO bouquets.

LEGO sets have probably been around since your childhood, but you might not know exactly how old LEGOs are. The LEGO brick first smashed onto the toy scene in 1958, which makes it about 63 years old, and the famous yellow Minifigure followed in 1978, which makes it about 43.

Whether you’re trying to find your child’s first-ever LEGO set or ordering a Mandalorian kit for your Star Wars superfan, we’ve got you covered. We determined the “best” LEGO building kits by picking sets that got 5-star ratings and had thousands of reviews. Check out our 10 picks below.

Just be sure to teach your kids (or spouse) to put the LEGOs away or you’ll definitely step on some bricks. That pain is something you don’t want to feel, trust us.

Classic Brick Box

Unsurprisingly, this 484-piece variety box is the top-selling LEGO product on Amazon. It features 35 different colors and everything your kid needs to create: wheels and uniquely shaped pieces. It also comes in a large size.

Top Mario Set

Made for kids ages 6 and up, this LEGO set is interactive, which makes it extra fun for younger children. Mario, from the famous Nintendo game, has LCD screens in his eyes and he has different reactions, depending on which block you place him on. Your kids’ goal is to get Mario through the starter course.

Mandalorian Set

Of course Baby Yoda was going to end up on this list somewhere. Your child can recreate the Razor Crest starship with this 1,000+ piece set. It comes with the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Greef Karga, and Scout Trooper.

Mars Space Shuttle

Take a pretend trip to Mars with this awesome shuttle set. It comes with much more than a shuttle; your child will get to build a geode-collecting rover and a heliodrone.

The Ultimate Iron Man Set

If your little one is super into Iron Man, they’ll love this Iron Man-centric set. Your child can build Iron Man’s Hall of Fame, which includes five Iron Man suits: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41, and Iron Man MK 50.

Friends Hair Salon Set

Made for kids ages 6 and up, this hair salon allows your child to build their own pretend salon. It comes with 235 pieces, allowing your kid to construct a hair-washing area and drying chair. They’ll also get tons of accessories, including toy wigs and brushes.

McLaren Senna Racing Chairs

Build a grade-A racing car with your kid as a team project. It even comes with a wind tunnel, so your Minifigure driver can practice before the big race.

Popular Minecraft Set

If you’ve got a little Minecraft fan in your home, bring their building into the real world with this set. They can recreate the Blaze Bridge with this 372-piece kit.

Prisoner of Azkaban Set

Reconstruct Hagrid’s Hut and help Buckbeak escape his execution with Harry, Hermione, and Ron Minifigures. Plus, it’s currently 20 percent off, so you can save $11.

An Ocean Adventure

This LEGO set is a little different from others, because it goes along with an augmented reality app. Your child will go on a full adventure with this wrecked shrimp boat set.