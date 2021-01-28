Since moving to one of their favorite places on earth last year, twins Brie and Nikki Bella have embraced the wine lifestyle of the Napa Valley. But there’s currently a limit to how much they can embrace it — limits named Buddy and Matteo. In a recent appearance on Nightly Pop, the Total Bellas stars, 36, joked about how much wine they are drinking to mellow out after taking care of their new five-month-old babies.

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with fiancé and Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, while Brie gave birth to son Buddy Dessert less than 24 hours later on Aug. 1. She and her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

So, how much wine are the Bellas — who have their own wine label, Belle Radici — enjoying?

“A lot,” Brie said, “especially now that we live in Napa, and it’s all right here in our backyards.” Fair point!

Nikki explained that the two, who do practically everything together it seems, have “Sister Sunday” where they taste wine together every Sunday. “That’s a must, and then I just try to do a few days during the week, because I’m breastfeeding, and I can’t pump and dump that much,” she said. “I’m kind of nervous [for] when I’m done breastfeeding and living in Napa!”

Brie is also enjoying the vino on days other than Sister Sunday. “Buddy is not sleeping through the night, so a lot of wine over here.” Or maybe she meant whine?

Hey, we get it, pregnant mamas refrain from drinking alcohol for nine months, so it’s reasonable to want to enjoy a fancy cocktail, cold beer, or delicious glass of Cabernet after your bundle of joy arrives. And luckily for nursing mothers like the Bellas, this is totally cool, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Based on the AAP’s research, moderate drinking (i.e., a glass of wine) shouldn’t harm a nursing baby. The AAP recommends that a breastfeeding parent who wishes to drink alcohol allows at least two hours per drink before the next breastfeeding or pumping-for-bottles session, to give the body as much time as possible to rid itself of the alcohol before the next feeding.

The Bellas could also try another approach: “pump and store.” This alternative has nursing moms express breast milk before drinking alcohol, and use it to feed the baby when you are concerned there might be alcohol in the breastmilk coming directly from your body when your baby is hungry.

If the Bellas need to stock up on breast milk freezer storage bags, we have some suggestions for pumping and saving every last drop. Breast milk is as precious as liquid gold to new moms, after all!

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.