Georgia’s controversial Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is making headlines again, after a video of her following and taunting Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg through the streets of Washington, D.C., surfaced on Twitter.

The video was shot while Hogg was in town to lobby for stricter gun control laws just weeks after the 2018 deadly shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 14 students and three staff members were murdered. Surviving one of the deadliest mass school shootings in American history not only made Hogg and his classmates into activists, it also, sadly, made them the targets of conspiracy theorists.

“After surviving gun violence this is just 1/10 of 1% of the harassment advocates for gun control have to deal with,” Hogg wrote, sharing the video on Twitter Wednesday morning.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Greene has been under increased scrutiny recently in the wake of revelations about her support of fringe conspiracy group QAnon. The group, who believes that the U.S. Government is run by a cabal of Satanist, cannibalistic, pedophiles, lurched out of obscurity and into the national spotlight during the Trump administration. Many Q supporters were involved in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and even after the transfer of power to President Biden, continue to peddle false narratives and push wild conspiracy theories.

In the video, first posted by Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered during the Parkland shooting, Rep. Greene follows Hogg and implies that the shooting was a false flag operation. She calls Hogg a coward, though he was a 17-year-old who was quite courageously advocating for gun-sense legislation. Last week, Media Matters also shared screenshots showing Greene supporting the conspiracy theory that Parkland was faked or planned by the left.

In response to the video, Hogg tweeted that he would rather be a college student than a gun control advocate but that corrupt politicians make the work necessary.

You think we want to be doing this ?@mtgreenee No- I’d much rather be able to be a college student but I & others can’t & you know why? Bc corrupt politicians like you have made it so it’s on the survivors of Gun violence to end gun violence bc you can’t do your damn job https://t.co/XvAwR9Jjrw — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021

In addition to harassing teenage survivors of gun violence, Greene has allegedly advocated for the execution of prominent democrats and continues to push the thoroughly debunked claim that there was massive voter fraud during the 2020 election. Though Twitter recently suspended her account due to numerous tweets containing disinformation regarding voter fraud, she is back on the platform. She has yet to respond to the video, however.