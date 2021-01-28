The 2021 Barbie Fashionista Lineup Is the Most Diverse Yet

When the Barbie Extra line came out last year, we immediately wished we were a kid again so we could play with the fearless dolls serving major looks. For kids, these new Barbies are more than just a toy. They’re a reminder that expressing yourself is the cool thing to do and that our differences make us beautiful. And now, Barbie’s 2021 Fashionista line expands on that unifying message with its most diverse dolls yet.

The 2021 collection includes the first Black Ken doll with rooted hair and the first white doll with vitiligo (last year, the Black Barbie with vitiligo was one of the top five best-selling Fashionista dolls in the U.S.) — just to name a couple newbies to the trendsetting crew. Since launching, the Barbie Fashionista line has introduced more than 175 trendy dolls in a mix of skin tones, hair colors and textures, and body types.

“As Barbie accelerates to new heights as the #1 global toy property, and holds as the #1 fashion doll property, the message is clear that Barbie brand is more relevant than ever,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a press release. “As the most diverse fashion doll line on the market, we take great responsibility in better reflecting the world around us and know there are many positive benefits to exposing children to dolls with different skin tones, hair types, abilities and more. We are proud to offer an even wider range of diverse choices with the latest Barbie Fashionistas line so more kids see themselves reflected in our doll line.”

You can shop some of the dolls already at Target, Amazon, and Walmart — the rest of the collection will roll out through the fall. We recommend stocking up on these for Valentine’s Day, your kid’s birthday, or if you just need a little something to keep them occupied (and keep them from driving you crazy) these days.

This isn’t the only recent Barbie launch embracing a multi-dimensional view of beauty. Just earlier this month, the toy brand added the Inspiring Woman Maya Angelou doll to its growing portfolio of empowering women leaders. There’s no doubt that Barbie’s championing representation in the toy aisle, and we hope other doll brands follow suit.

We can’t get enough of these inclusive and expressive dolls, so we’re already anxiously awaiting the next groundbreaking drop from Barbie.

