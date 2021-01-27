Mandy Moore’s 20-year career has been marked by transitions and growth, and now that she expecting her first child with husband and Dawes frontman, Taylor Goldsmith, we get to watch her grow even more — this time into a socially responsible mom. In a candid interview with Romper, Moore discussed how she plans to raise her son.

“I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries,” she told the site.

Moore also spoke about the responsibility of raising her white son in this country. She said she and Goldsmith have been reflecting on race after the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor last spring, which, along with the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, put a spotlight on the long-standing abuse and inequality experienced by Black Americans.

“Embarrassingly, it was something that really crystallized for me with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and then Breonna Taylor,” Moore explained. “I don’t have the answers, but I feel like it switched something in my brain where it’s a constant in the way that I make decisions and how I see the world now — not to pat myself on the back, because it was way too long overdue.”

Moore also revealed that she fought a fertility battle while trying to conceive. After months of trying to get pregnant, the couple decided to visit a fertility specialist and discovered that there was a problem with her uterus and also potentially, endometriosis. She was thankful to have a diagnosis and a plan of action. “I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” she said. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

Just before her scheduled surgery, Moore found out that she was pregnant.

Eight months later, though the 36-year-old is ready to welcome her son into the world, she still wishes she’d known earlier that she had fertility issues. “I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like, ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating.’ But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information.”

