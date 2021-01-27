Fans Are Already Guessing at Bindi Irwin’s Baby Name

Bindi Irwin shared her pregnancy news this past summer, and she’s kept fans updated with sweet baby bump pics throughout much of her pregnancy journey — but she has kept certain things a secret. Although she and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced their baby’s gender, they have yet to announce their daughter’s name. That hasn’t stopped fans from guessing the baby name, though, and we think they may be on to something.

Irwin shared the sweetest snap of herself in her baby girl’s nursery, thanking fans for their love and support — and of course, the decor is adorable. Irwin wrote, “Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive. The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler’s family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family – it means the world to us. Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. 💗 With all my heart, thank you.”

But what really caught our attention were the comments taking guesses at Baby Girl Chandler’s name. Some people have a feeling this little girl is going to be named after her late grandfather, Steve Irwin. One fan wrote, “all bets that the name is Stevie💕🌷” and many more chimed in with the same thought. Another wrote, “LOVE THIS. Either first or middle name.”

Of course, there’s no word from Irwin or Powell on what they’re thinking in terms of names, but we love the idea. There couldn’t be a more beautiful way to pay tribute Irwin’s late father. The baby name Stevie means “crown” and “victorious” and while it’s an adorably gender-neutral name, we think it’s especially cute for a girl — and fits with the “girls with traditional boy nicknames” celebrity baby names trend we’ve seen lately, with Stassi Schroeder naming her baby girl Hartford Charlie Rose. (And waaay before that, Drew Barrymore named her girl Frankie.)

What we know for sure is that this baby girl is going to be loved endlessly by her family and will grow up surrounded by nature, and knowing about the lasting legacy of her grandfather.

Before you go, check out these unique celebrity baby names:

